INDIA

Train coach at Kannur railway station burnt, probe launched

NewsWire
0
0

Almost two months after a Delhi resident tried to set the Kannur-bound Executive Express ablaze, a fire was reported in a coach of the same train, two hours after it had ended its journey at the Kannur railway station early on Thursday.

According to police, the train from Alappuzha was stationed when around 1.45 a.m, the station master was alerted of a fire that broke out at the general compartment of the Executive Express.

In an hour’s time, the fire was completely doused and soon the Railway Police and the Kerala Police began its probe.

Both the probe agencies have not ruled out foul play as CCTV visuals shows a person moving around with a can.

The area has been cordoned off and the probe agencies suspect that some liquid might have been sprayed as the window panes of the toilet of the compartment were found broken.

20230601-091603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K sees 170 new cases in renewed Covid spurt

    70% polling in first phase of Panchayat polls in Odisha

    3 LeT militants killed in Anantnag encounter identified (3rd Ld)

    Delhi: Two-wheeler thief-cum-robber lands in police net