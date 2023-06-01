HEALTHINDIA

KGMU imposes fine on agency after ward boy misbehaves

NewsWire
0
0

In an unexpected development, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the agency that deployed a ward boy on contractual basis, who allegedly misbehaved with a nurse.

The incident happened here on Wednesday. The registrar of KGMU has also ordered an inquiry followed by an FIR if the ward boy is found guilty.

It is alleged the ward boy misbehaved with a nurse and also beat her up over a petty issue on the varsity campus. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

Following the incident, the nurses staged a protest outside the Lari Cardiology where the incident took place.

According to the complaint filed by the nurse, she was working in the Lari Cardiology when the ward boy came and asked another nurse in a harsh manner to take a blood sample of a patient.

The complainant objected to his behaviour and this led to a heated exchange of words between the two. The nurse alleged that the ward boy first spoke to her in an indecent manner, and then twisted her arm.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU, said, “The services of the ward boy have been terminated, and a fine has been imposed on the work agency.”

20230601-091403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid: Gujarat reports 5,677 fresh cases, lion’s share in Ahmedabad

    US reports nearly 4K Covid variant cases

    Iran reports 11,844 new Covid-19 cases

    Go into mission-mode preparedness ahead of third wave: Punjab CM