Toronto street sign honouring legendary band Blue Rodeo unveiled

Today, Mayor John Tory was joined by Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) and the members of legendary Canadian country rock band Blue Rodeo at Blue Rodeo Drive in the official street naming ceremony. Band members Jim Cuddy, Greg Keelor, Bazil Donovan, Glenn Milchem, Mike Boguski and Colin Cripps were on site for the unveiling. The public street is north of Gerrard...

Is Canada heading for an energy crisis?

Canada to maintain current COVID-19 border measures for at least another month

York police raise alert about TikTok “Orbeez Challenge” trend after multiple shootings with pellet guns

Feds introduce legislation to freeze handgun sales in Canada

Many still without power after powerful storms hit Canada

The March Towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Has Begun, The Highly Anticipated Park Place Condominiums are About to Hit the Market!

CIEDITOR -
The development of the SmartVMC located in  the heart of Vaughan is well underway and demand shows no signs of slowing. To keep up with the demand...
EDITORIAL & OPINION

Taliban in a bind (Opinion)

The latest international conference to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan and also review the response of the neighbouring...
Quad may be incomparable to NATO, but it can bring together states to secure mutual interests (IANS Column: Beyond the Headline)

The Quadrilateral Security Alliance may have gone through phases of void and little activity since its inception in 2007,...
Kashmir and the sin of silence (IANS Column: FairPoint)

Two days after Rahul Bhat was killed in a government office in Jammu and Kashmir on May 12, the...
Democratic India has to have a national identity

The Preamble to the Constitution of India describes maintenance of 'unity and integrity of the nation' as its prime...
ED to conduct parallel probe to track money trail in WBSSC scam

The CBI has now roped in Enforcement Directorate (ED) to track the money trail in the West Bengal School...
How we keep racism alive in Canada

Sabrina Almeida The verbal assault on Jagmeet Singh in Peterborough is a grim reminder that racism still exists in Canada....
