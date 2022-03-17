Today, Mayor John Tory was joined by Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) and the members of legendary Canadian country rock band Blue Rodeo at Blue Rodeo Drive in the official street naming ceremony. Band members Jim Cuddy, Greg Keelor, Bazil Donovan, Glenn Milchem, Mike Boguski and Colin Cripps were on site for the unveiling. The public street is north of Gerrard...