Two persons were arrested on Thursday for abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl in J&K’s Srinagar city.

The two have been charged under the POCSO Act, said police.

Srinagar police said on its official Twitter page, “Two accused namely :

1.Sahil Javid S/o Javid Sodagar R/o Ganpatyar Habakadal.

2.Sahil Yousuf S/o Yousuf Dar R/o Nai Sadak Habakadal arrested for abducting & raping a minor girl (13 yrs) of Maisuma. FIR no 11/2023 u/s 363,376 DA of IPC & sec 5,6 of POCSO act at Maisuma PS.”

Further details were awaited.

