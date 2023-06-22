INDIALIFESTYLE

2 arrested for abduction & rape of minor girl in J&K’s Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for abduction and rape of a 13-year-old girl in J&K’s Srinagar city.

The two have been charged under the POCSO Act, said police.

Srinagar police said on its official Twitter page, “Two accused namely :

1.Sahil Javid S/o Javid Sodagar R/o Ganpatyar Habakadal.

2.Sahil Yousuf S/o Yousuf Dar R/o Nai Sadak Habakadal arrested for abducting & raping a minor girl (13 yrs) of Maisuma. FIR no 11/2023 u/s 363,376 DA of IPC & sec 5,6 of POCSO act at Maisuma PS.”

Further details were awaited.

20230622-092403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana prepares action plan to control air pollution

    Kamal Nath asks party cadre to gear up for assembly polls

    Gurugram: Stopped from smoking inside store, man opens fire

    Red alert for 5 districts as heavy rains lash TN