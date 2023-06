Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday during a joint security operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

The operation by the police and army was conducted in the Dobanar Machhal area and a search operation is currently underway.

The security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

