ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

3 decades of ‘Aaina’: Jackie Shroff shares throwback picture

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for films like “Parinda”, “Ram Lakhan”, “Tridev” and many others, took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his film “Aaina” in which he starred along with Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla.

In a nostalgic post, the actor shared a throwback picture from the film featuring himself alongside co-stars Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla, with the caption, “30 years of Aaina”.

“Aaina” tells the story of a complex love triangle and explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, and redemption. Jackie’s portrayal of his character resonated deeply with audiences as he brought an undeniable charm and emotional depth to the character.

The film was remade in Telugu as “Aayanaki Iddaru”, in Tamil as “Kalyana Vaibhogam”, and in Kannada as “Yare Nee Abhimani”.

Jackie, who commands a massive fan following owing to his craft and the love for nature, recently, delivered an impressive performance alongside Sunil Shetty in the film “Hunter” and has “Jailer” in the pipeline in which he will be seen alongside Rajinikanth.

A few months back Jackie’s clip went viral on the internet in which he shared the recipe for “Anda kaddhipatta”.

20230618-162404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘BB16’ Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy...

    Rahul Dev turns edgier, darker in ‘Abhay 3’

    Lucky Ali alleges encroachment of his farm by husband of K’taka...

    Bradley Cooper recalls being threatened at knifepoint