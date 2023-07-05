INDIA

3,959 new TB cases reported in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 21-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh has identified 3,959 new TB cases in the state.

A total 87,686 sputum samples were tested between May 15 and June 6.

According to health department officials, the screening drive focused on areas from where TB or Covid-19 cases were reported in the last two years.

Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, state TB officer, said: “Prison, old-age homes, brick kilns, factories, were included in the micro plan.”

Treatment of the new cases has begun and soon they will start getting Rs 500 monthly support for a nutritional diet.

“Unidentified TB patients pose a risk in two ways. First, their treatment is delayed, hence their condition worsens. Secondly, they can spread infection to others,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.

At present, the state has 3,01,789 TB patients under treatment.

2023070534228

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Have full confidence in Army for any contingency: Rajnath

    AIADMK leader EPS to meet Amit Shah in New Delhi today

    Now Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, probe on

    Hyderabad’s Musi river in spate, two bridges shut