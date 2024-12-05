6 Shopping Tips to Save Money on Groceries

Essentials like groceries often take up a large chunk of expenses, but there’s good news: the Moi Rewards program, available now at Metro and Food Basics, helps you save on everyday essentials, including items your family loves most. Whether it’s pantry staples like rice and lentils or fresh produce for traditional recipes, Moi Rewards is here to help. Here are 6 grocery shopping tips to make the most of and keep your grocery bill low:

Earn Points with Every Purchase

The more you shop, the more you save! With Moi Rewards, you earn points for every dollar spent on eligible items. For every 500 points you earn, you’ll get $4 in savings. It’s a simple, easy way to turn your grocery shopping into instant savings!

Product Offers Tailored to You

One of the best features of Moi Rewards is its ability to learn from your shopping habits. If you regularly buy staples like basmati rice, lentils, or vegetables for curries, you’ll start seeing discounts on those items. The more you shop, the more personalized the offers become. Both the Metro and Food Basics app tailors discounts specifically to your preferences—making it easier to save on the items you buy most.

Extend Your Savings

Moi Rewards often has promotions where you can earn more points on top of existing sales and discounts. For example, you might find extra points on ingredients for popular dishes like biryani or samosas during festive seasons like Diwali or Eid. Be sure to check the Food Basics or Metro app regularly for new opportunities to maximize your savings!

Take Advantage of Exclusive Member-Only Deals

Moi Rewards members get access to exclusive deals and discounts that are not available to regular shoppers. Whether it’s a surprise offer on your favorite products or a bonus points event, these member-only perks add up quickly and can help reduce your grocery costs over time.

Track Your Progress

Keep an eye on your points balance through the Metro and Food Basics apps to stay motivated. Each time you earn 500 points, you can redeem $4 in savings on your next grocery trip. Tracking your progress makes it easy to see how close you are to your next reward, so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Join Today and Start Saving Today

The best part? Signing up for Moi Rewards is completely free! It’s an easy way to start saving on groceries. Visit moirewards.ca or download the Metro or Food Basics app today and start earning points on the products you love most. With every grocery trip, you’ll save more for your family and their favorite meals.



By following these simple tips and making the most of personalized offers through Moi Rewards, you can turn your regular grocery shopping into a smart, money-saving habit. Join today and start saving!