‘A normal push’: Tehelka on being kicked out of ‘BB 17’

Sunny Arya, who is also known as Tehelka, was asked to leave the house after having a physical altercation with co-housmate Anurag Kumar. He said according to him it was just a “normal push” and that he is missing his friend Arun Mahshetty, who is currently in the show.

While expressing his disappointment on the eviction, Tehelka said: “Yeh eviction mere liye jhatka hai! Sabse acha relationship ban gaya tha. Nirash huun, Bigg Boss Sir ko sorry bolta hoon. Meri Nazar mei woh ek normal push tha, kuch samajh hi nhi aaya kya hua. Choti si mistake hui hai, ghar waale shayad surprise ho jayenge.”

He added: “Bohot umeed thi mujhse unko. Sab kuch kiya hai humne ghar me entertain karne ke liye. Mujhe mera bhai (Arun) jo andar mila usse bohot miss kar raha hu. Mai nai chahta hu mere bhai pe aage koi unkli uthaye, ya mere jaane ke baad woh akela pad jaye. Itne bade platform mai aneka mouka kismat walo ko milta hai, aur mai apne aap ko bohot khushnaseeb manta hu ke mujhe yeh mouka diya gaya.”

Tehelka further shows a handwritten letter from Arun, which he was allowed to bring out of the house, saying, “Mai jeetke aaya hu, yeh meri anmol trophy hai. Hum dono ne ek dusre ke liye patra likhe the aur uss task mai hum jeete the. Yeh mere ghar ke andar ke sabse yaadgaar palon mai se ek tha.”

Tehelka will be seen talking on ‘Bigg Buzz,’ hosted by Krushna Abhishek.

