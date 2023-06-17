New Delhi, June 17 (IANSlife) Father’s Day is an extraordinary moment, a time to honour the remarkable fathers who have graced our lives with their love and guidance. On this auspicious occasion, let us transcend the realm of ordinary celebrations and embark on a magnificent sojourn that will transport your father to a world of unparalleled opulence and regal grandeur. Prepare to indulge him in a retreat where he can walk in the footsteps of kings, immerse himself in the tapestry of history, and be showered with the utmost appreciation and adoration.

These architectural marvels stand as testaments to the bygone era, where every brick and stone holds the weight of captivating stories and legendary tales. Prepare to be mesmerised as you step into a realm where time stands still, and the very air whispers secrets of the past.

Each palace boasts an exquisite fusion of architectural brilliance, awe-inspiring opulence, and captivating aesthetics that will leave you breathless. Honour his unwavering presence and unwavering support with a gesture that will forever be etched in his heart. Choose one of these regal havens and embark on a journey that will transcend time, creating an indelible mark on your father’s soul. Prepare to embark on a grand adventure where every moment is adorned with extravagance and every experience is bathed in luxury.

Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur

The Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is one of the largest private residences in the world. Built in 1943, this magnificent palace is now a luxury hotel that offers an unforgettable experience to its guests. The palace features 347 rooms and suites that are decorated with a blend of Art Deco and Rajasthani styles. Indulge in a luxurious spa treatment or take a dip in the palace’s indoor swimming pool. In addition to its luxurious accommodations, the Umaid Bhawan Palace offers a variety of dining options that cater to all tastes and preferences. Your father can enjoy a sumptuous meal at Risala, the palace’s signature restaurant, which serves authentic Rajasthani cuisine as well as international dishes. Treat your father to an unforgettable experience by witnessing the grandeur of Umaid Bhawan, and you’ll create cherished memories together.

Noormahal Palace, Karnal

An iconic Heritage Landmark with an untold story of a family legacy, The Noormahal Palace has stepped gracefully through many regal transitions. The owners are from the Sikh misl (Clan) of Sukerchakia’s royal family lineage of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, the great warrior and Maharaja of Great Punjab who ruled from 1780-1839. Restoring the royal heritage grandeur and recreating the majestic past of the legendary Maharaja, this jewel in the crown of Delhi NCR offers 125 stunningly luxurious rooms and royal suites. Legendary for its striking architecture, iconic location, and vibrant past, Noormahal Palace Hotel in Karnal-The Land of Raja Karna, a character of the epic Mahabharata has its own extraordinary stories to tell.’

It is perfectly blended with every authentic experience to make any guest feel like a modern king or queen. With marvellous palace architecture, intricate decor, hand-painted walls and ceilings, spacious lawns, and beautiful sights, this place should definitely be on your Gram. Discover the secret recipes of the pre-independence era at Frontier Mail, the Train designed Restaurant recreating the legendary Frontier Mail that operated between Mumbai and Peshawar during pre-independence days with elements taken from the actual train. Enjoy the outdoors, the spa table, and lounging in your room, equally. For the restless, and obsessed with productivity, there are indoor games as well as sports, which include lawn tennis, basketball, cricket, and more.

Neemrana Fort, Alwar

With a history spanning over 500 years, this enchanting destination offers a perfect blend of captivating beauty and rich heritage. Nestled in the picturesque Aravali hills of Rajasthan, Neemrana Fort beckons you for a peaceful holiday getaway, just a stone’s throw away from the bustling capital city. As you traverse the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, you can even make a quick visit to the pink city, adding a touch of adventure to your retreat. While you’ll be staying in a luxurious hotel, the fort ensures that you still get a taste of the royal lifestyle that once thrived within its walls. The fort’s restoration has preserved its essence, creating an atmosphere that transports you back to medieval times. As you explore the fort, you’ll be captivated by the magnificent view of a Baori, a traditional stepwell that stands as a testament to the architectural marvels of the past.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

Six Senses Fort Barwara, located about two and a half hours’ drive from Jaipur and just 30 minutes by car from Ranthambore National Park, is a remarkable fort-hotel constructed in the 14th century by the Chauhans. The extensive restoration process of this 700-year-old fort took over a decade, resulting in the creation of two palaces and multiple temples within its premises. With a collection of 48 suites, this hotel offers an exquisite and historically immersive experience for those seeking luxury. In addition to enjoying thrilling jungle safaris, guests can indulge in relaxation at the expansive 30,000 sq. ft. spa and fitness centre at Fort Barwara or partake in a guided village tour.

Ram Bagh Palace, Jaipur

The historic Rambagh Palace, is a magnificent property dating back to 1835. Situated in the captivating city of Jaipur, known for its royal heritage and stunning forts, this palace offers a truly extraordinary experience. Acquired by the prestigious Taj hotel group, Rambagh Palace was once the residence of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, adding an extra layer of authenticity and charm to your stay. As you wander through the property, you’ll be captivated by the sprawling Mughal gardens, extravagant chambers, and spellbinding decor that evoke the glorious times of Rajasthan’s royal past.

This Father’s Day, go above and beyond the ordinary by gifting your father an experience that combines luxury, history, and grandeur. These royal palaces not only serve as reminders of the grandeur and legacy of the past but also offer an opportunity for introspection, gratitude, and the celebration of family bonds. These palaces are not mere structures; they are repositories of culture, art, and stories that have shaped the world we inhabit today. Father’s Day is a time to honour the men who have guided us, nurtured us, and shaped our lives. By embarking on this extraordinary journey, you not only offer your father a gift beyond material possessions but also create an opportunity to deepen your bond, share incredible experiences, and create cherished memories that will endure for a lifetime.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230617-123203