INDIA

AAP slams LG over removal of temple’s portion in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for ordering an encroachment drive, which was earlier halted by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

In Mandawali, Delhi, authorities initiated the removal of an encroached section (railing) of a temple, which led to a riot-like situation in the area. This incident later escalated into a political slugfest between AAP and the BJP.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi expressed her concerns regarding the removal of a portion of a temple in the Mandawali area. According to Atishi, the action was taken on the orders of the L-G (Lieutenant Governor) despite the disapproval of the then-minister, Manish Sisodia.

“Sisodia had objected to any demolitions, but the L-G overruled his decision and ordered the demolition of 10 temples in Delhi,” she said.

Atishi criticised the L-G, stating that Sisodia had directed that no religious place would be demolished in Delhi, but the L-G was ruling Delhi with arrogance like a king.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted, “In Delhi, the L-G has ordered the demolition of 11 temples. One can clearly see the L-G’s order in this letter, and on the other hand, BJP members are opposing the demolition of these temples, criticising the Kejriwal government. These people are so cunning that they themselves commit murder and make you feel guilty.”

To maintain law and order, police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, have been sent to the area. The authorities have also erected barricades around the vicinity.

20230622-153007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC reserves order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in PMLA...

    SC to hear Azam Khan’s interim bail plea on May 11

    Vadodara youth held for assaulting university student

    Farmers blasts govt’s attempt to ‘divide’ unions, say way forward decision...