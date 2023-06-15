Haryana AAP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Thursday targeted the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government over the proposed rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sirsa on June 18.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said that the BJP government is scared.

“Earlier Amit Shah’s rally in Gohana was a flop because people did not turn up. Now the BJP rally has been fixed in Sirsa on June 18, that too should not be a flop, so the Khattar government has given notice to the AAP workers, farmers and sarpanches to be placed under house arrest by sitting in the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court.”

The MP said that in the last nine years, the Khattar government did nothing in the state. The result of this was that wherever Khattar went, he had to face the anger of the public.

“The Khattar government has issued an order regarding Amit Shah’s rally on June 18, in which FIR would be lodged against AAP workers, farmers and sarpanches if they disturb the peace. Notice has already been given to AAP workers in Sirsa,” Gupta said.

He asked Khattar, can the people of the state not ask questions to their elected Chief Minister and Home Minister? “The Khattar government is misusing the law. Unfortunately, Aam Aadmi Party workers, farmers and sarpanches are being intimidated, threatened and cases are being filed against them.”

“The BJP and the JJP contested elections by abusing each other and later entered into a “Thugbandhan” and duped the people of the state. The present government has neither given good schools nor hospitals in the state and the state is number one in corruption, unemployment and crime,” he added.

