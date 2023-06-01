ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Acting is the one time I feel meditative,’ says Anupriya Goenka of ‘Asur 2’

Actress Anupriya Goenka is all set to reprise the role of Naina Nair in the second season of ‘Asur: Welcome To The Dark Side’. She reflected on her own journey in the film industry as well as her personal experience working in this thriller show.

Reminiscing on what inspired her to transition from the corporate world to acting, Anupriya spoke about her immense love for the art and the zen effect it has on her.

“I am an overthinker and my mind goes on constantly talking. I feel acting is the one time when I feel meditative. Between action and cut, no matter what is happening in my life, I’m just there in the present moment.”

“That is the most fulfilling feeling. It’s almost as if you breathe through it (acting) and everything in life is justified for the purpose of acting – the emotions, the good, the bad. I have started searching for new experiences because I want to be a better performer and push myself.”

Coming to her role as Naina, Anupriya also spoke about how closely she relates to the character.

“There is a lot of similarity between me and Naina. I relate to her in the sense that I’m also very strong-headed , I’m very opinionated, I don’t shy away from my opinions but at the same time I’m extremely vulnerable sometimes, and I show my vulnerability too.”

“I have my own struggles with right and wrong, my value systems. But through Naina, I was able to touch upon that part, that one can cross a line for what they believe in.”

‘Asur 2’ is now streaming exclusively on JioCinema.

