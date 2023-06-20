The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed with IANS on Tuesday that it has taken over the investigation into a series of attacks carried out by Khalistani elements on the Indian High Commission (IHC) in Canada and the United States.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked us to probe the matter, following which we took over the investigation from the Special Cell of Delhi Police,” an NIA official confirmed with IANS, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered two FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the March 2023 assaults in Canada and San Francisco.

After careful examination of the case, the MHA decided to transfer the investigation to the NIA, considering its expertise in dealing with cases involving terrorism and transnational elements.

Recently, there were instances of pro-Khalistan supporters in the United States issuing threats towards the Indian Embassy and the Indian Ambassador to the US, Tranjit Singh Sandhu, during their protests.

During a recent rally, one of the protesters delivered a speech that included a direct threat towards Sandhu.

In March, Khalistan supporters had organised a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. During the demonstration, they raised pro-Khalistan slogans and reportedly engaged in acts of aggression towards Indian-origin journalists present at the scene.

