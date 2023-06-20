COMMUNITYINDIA

NIA confirms taking over probe into Khalistani attacks on missions in Canada, US

NewsWire
0
3

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed with IANS on Tuesday that it has taken over the investigation into a series of attacks carried out by Khalistani elements on the Indian High Commission (IHC) in Canada and the United States.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked us to probe the matter, following which we took over the investigation from the Special Cell of Delhi Police,” an NIA official confirmed with IANS, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered two FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the March 2023 assaults in Canada and San Francisco.

After careful examination of the case, the MHA decided to transfer the investigation to the NIA, considering its expertise in dealing with cases involving terrorism and transnational elements.

Recently, there were instances of pro-Khalistan supporters in the United States issuing threats towards the Indian Embassy and the Indian Ambassador to the US, Tranjit Singh Sandhu, during their protests.

During a recent rally, one of the protesters delivered a speech that included a direct threat towards Sandhu.

In March, Khalistan supporters had organised a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. During the demonstration, they raised pro-Khalistan slogans and reportedly engaged in acts of aggression towards Indian-origin journalists present at the scene.

20230620-233805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trudeau pledges $14.9 billion for public transit projects across Canada

    Mahatma Gandhi statue at Richmond Hill’s Vishnu Mandir sprayed with hate-motivated...

    2 new Vaxx Pop Ups to boost vaccination efforts within Peel’s...

    Brampton gets first turban-wearing Sikh woman councillor