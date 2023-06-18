ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Allu Arjun shares monochrom pic with dad Allu Aravind: ‘Best father in the world’

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who is busy with ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, took to his Instagram on Sunday as he shared a monochromatic picture with his father, Allu Aravind.

The actor also shared a heartfelt message, expressing his love as he wrote in the caption: “Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers in world. Spl wishes to the best father in the world.”

Beyond his on-screen persona, Allu Arjun is known for his close-knit family ties. He has often shared glimpses of his personal life, showcasing his deep affection for his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their two children, Ayaan and Arha.

Considered to be one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, the actor delivered surprise blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ as it smashed the box-office records and lured the people into the theatres even when the third wave of the pandemic raged across the country, leading to partial opening of theatres.

The film gave a stiff competition to a monumental IP from the house of Marvel, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and completely uprooted the Kabir Khan directorial ’83’ which highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.

20230618-165604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sid-Kiara to take their pheres on Feb 7; KJo, Shahid among...

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wants a tan!

    Preetika Chauhan: I saw films to get an idea about playing...

    Stories, Emotions, Action, Star Power: Success formula of southern cinema