Amarnath Yatra: Security meeting in J&K focuses on increased synergy

A joint security meeting between security forces and civil administration official was held with an aim to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and security agencies for the success of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Saturday.

“Detailed briefing and discussions provided an opportunity for deliberations on the important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the Yatra. All officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful,” the Army said.

The Army said that in view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security arrangements was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all the security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals for a smooth and incident-free Yatra.

The 62-day long Yatra to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji located at a height of 3,880 metres is scheduled to commence on July 1 from two routes – the traditional 48 km Nunwan route in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, and 14 km Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

