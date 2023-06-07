INDIALIFESTYLE

Amarnath Yatra should set up new benchmarks in efficient management: J&K CS

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday held a high-level meeting of civil administration and police to take stock of the arrangements made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in light of the Supreme Court direction to ensure smooth conduct of the same.

Mehta said the Yatra is filled with religious fervour and should be developed as a benchmark in religious tourism.

“The Yatra has significant impact on both our economy and composite culture. The arrangements which have been made should make the Yatra a memorable experience. The pilgrims should enjoy their spiritual journey in the lap of nature without any haste to cover more distance,” Mehta said.

The Chief Secretary was appraised by all the concerned departments and deputy commissioners about the civil works related to the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

He also directed the district administrations to ensure that no langar, tenement or any other service is set up in the disaster-prone areas.

The meeting was informed that accommodation facilities for some 70,000 pilgrims at base camps and around 53,000 pilgrims at other lodgements have been made for the devotees.

