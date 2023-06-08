Former Team India cricketer Ambati Rayudu called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s official residence here on Thursday.

This was Rayudu’s second meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy in less than a month.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player was accompanied by Rupa Gurunath, daughter of CSK owner N. Srinivasan. They displayed the trophy CSK won in IPL 2023.

The Chief Minister congratulated CSK for winning the IPL 2023 tournament.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Ambati Rayudu informed the Chief Minister that he is interested in developing sports and amenities in Andhra Pradesh to which the Chief Minister assured that a programme would be drafted accordingly.

“Had a great meeting with honourable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu along with respected Rupa ma’am, and csk management to discuss the development of world class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged. Govt is developing a robust program for the youth of our state,” tweeted Rayudu.

This latest meeting comes close on the heels of the cricketer announcing his retirement from IPL.

Rayudu has already announced his plans to enter politics. His meetings with Jagan Mohan Reddy have triggered speculations that he may join the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

