Amit Shah to lay foundation of ‘Balidan Stambh’ at Srinagar’s Pratap Park today

Visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday lay the foundation of the ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Srinagar’s Pratap Park adjacent to the historic city centre Lal Chowk.

According to sources, Shah will also meet senior politicians and pay a courtesy call on veteran leader Dr. Karan Singh at his ‘Taleh Manzil’ residence in the high-security Gupkar Road of Srinagar.

After this, the Union Minister will proceed to the Police Golf Course where he will inaugurate the Martyrs’ Gallery.

He is also scheduled to give appointment orders to the kin of slain police personnel, the sources added.

He will return to Delhi on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Late Friday evening, Shah had chaired a high-level security review meeting attended by senior civil, police, paramilitary and intelligence officers to review the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra which will begin on July 1 and end on August 31.

During the review meeting, the Union Home Minister ordered some fine tuning of the security arrangements to ensure minimum damage in case of any natural disaster during the 62-day Yatra.

20230624-094603

