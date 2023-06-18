INDIALIFESTYLE

Another tremor measuring 2.7 felt in J&K’s Doda

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday.

National Center of Seismology (NCS) data said that an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred in the district at 5.22 a.m.

On Saturday, two tremors occurred one after the other, first measuring 3 on the Richter scale in Ramban at 2.03 p.m. district and the other measuring 4.1 at 3.50 p.m. in Doda district.

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Doda district on June 13.

A series of aftershocks have been occurring in Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban after the first event on June 13.

Some buildings have developed cracks in Doda and Kishtwar districts and people have been hit by fear in the affected areas.

In some of the affected areas, authorities closed schools as a precautionary measure.

