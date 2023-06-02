ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are in London currently, have been invited to the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

The couple, who are fondly called Virushka by their fans, have been invited by one of the most innovative athleisure brands of the world and the prestigious Manchester City Football Club for the FA Cup Finale 2023.

Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the Final on June 3 at the fabled Wembley stadium.

The two clubs have been playing each other since many decades now. Given that now both the teams are regularly ranked among the best football teams in the world, their clash is seen as one of the most intense sporting rivalries in football.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Chakda Xpress’. She will be playing the role of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film.

The release date of the movie is not out yet.

20230602-151804

