SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has published its latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 adoption statistics just days ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the tech giant is expected to announce iOS 17.

The company shared iOS and iPadOS usage, as measured by devices that transacted on the App Store on May 30, 2023.

According to the data, about 81 per cent of all active iPhones are now running iOS 16, up from 72 per cent in February.

Around 13 per cent of active iPhones are still running iOS 15, and 6 per cent are running an even older iOS version, the data showed.

In September last year, the company released iOS 16 to the public which is compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer.

Moreover, the tech giant added that 71 per cent of all active iPads are now running iPadOS 16, up from 50 per cent in February.

The data also showed that 90 per cent of all devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 16, while 76 per cent of all devices introduced in the last four years use iPadOS 16.

Apple revealed around the same time last year that 82 per cent of all active iPhones were running iOS 15.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.27-inch display.

The information was shared by display analyst Ross Young, who also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max model will come with a 6.86-inch display.

20230602-140205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ciena appoints Amit Malik as India head to help firms meet...

    LG Electronics Q4 operating profit collapses on slumping demand, rising cost

    Tesla doing better than ever, we don’t control Fed: Musk on...

    Musk tells followers to slam WSJ for linking him with Google...