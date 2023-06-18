ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

NewsWire
0
0

To wish his father on Father’s Day on Sunday, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has posted a slew of rare unseen photographs of Salim Khan.

The photographs also features his superstar-brother Salman Khan, their mother Salma Khan and Salim Khan’s former co-writer Javed Akhtar, Helen, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan and Sohail Khan.

Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it: “Daddy.”

Salim Khan is a veteran writer and has written several cult classics in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. The duo was known as Salim-Javed and have written money-minters such as Don, Sholay, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mr India.

Arbaaz made his acting debut in 1996 with ‘Daraar’. He was later seen in films such as ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, ‘Garv: Pride And Honour’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’, ‘Hello Brother’, ‘Hulchul’ and ‘Loveyatri’ among many others.

-IANS

dc/kvd

20230618-122801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pracheen Chauhan: Acting is my first love, only passion

    ‘Ripupbury’ will be horror-comedy set in rural backdrop: Director Arun Karthik

    Tollywood drugs case: Mumaith Khan appears before ED

    Applications for talent hunt show can be sent until Feb 28:...