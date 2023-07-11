A joint security seminar was held on Tuesday between the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at the Indian Army’s Jaipur-based headquarters of the South Western Command, an official said.

According to a statement, the seminar aimed to promote synergy and information sharing between the Indian Army, CAPFs and other security agencies in operations.

The seminar was chaired by Lt Gen BS Raju, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command and was attended by senior officers from the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, BWHG, IB and Rajasthan Police.

The seminar focused on key issues such as integration, information sharing and synergy in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, coordination required for transition from peace time to war, integrated response to the grey zone threat from the adversary and security of the hinterland.

Participation in joint exercises and synergy of resources and manpower was also discussed in detail.

An official said that the seminar was an important event towards enhancing the Indian Army-CAPF-Police synergy in various fields.

Lt Gen BS Raju reiterated the need for synergy at all levels in terms of information sharing, resources and operational philosophy to synergise all instruments of national power and taking this current bonhomie and inter-agency relation to the next level as part of the whole of nation approach.

He appreciated the positive response by all security agencies for their assured commitments with special reference to proactive action by the BSF and Army in effectively countering drone infiltration for drugs and smuggling activities on the border.

In the meeting, the Rajasthan Police was represented by S Sengathir, ADG (Intelligence) and Vijay Singh Bhambhu, Deputy Commandant (General) led the Border Wing Home Guards delegation.

