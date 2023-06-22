INDIA

Assam CM apologises after consumer complains of inflated power bill

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday apologised to a person on Twitter after the latter complained of receiving inflated electricity bill.

A Twitter user tagged the Chief Minister and posted, “We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44,000 from @apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June.”

The consumer has been named as Golap Borah, a resident of Gohpur area in the state.

Responding to the complaint, Sarma tweeted, “We have examined the matter. It was found that the meter reading is correct and done in Esuvidha. However, it is a case of accumulated reading, as the consumer was under billed by meter reader named Dilip Rajkhowa.”

He added, “The matter came to light that the meter reader didn’t prepare the bill on actual consumption. As a result, you received an enhanced bill. My apology for the inconvenience caused.”

In Assam, the power department has installed smart pre-paid meters mostly in the urban areas. However, consumers have been complaining of receiving inflated power bills after the installation of the pre-paid metres.

20230622-191204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Second dose Covid vaccination from Saturday in AP

    2 Kerala youths arrested for possessing drugs, Pocso charges

    Anurag Thakur at Cannes: India becoming ‘content hub’ of the world

    6 cows found dead, 12 ill at shelter in UP