ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Asur 2’ is ‘an enriching experience as an actor’ for Barun Sobti

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Barun Sobti, who is gearing up for the second season of his hit streaming show ‘Asur’, has said that the upcoming season will delve into national propaganda. Following the events of season 1, the hunt for Asur takes a toll on everyone involved.

Season 2 will see the CBI racing against time to gather evidence and track down a serial killer. Set against the mystical backdrop of Varanasi, the narrative subtly integrates mythological elements.

Barun, who plays the lead role of Nikhik Nair said: “We have raised the bar with ‘Asur 2’. After setting a benchmark with the first season, we have surpassed it, raising the stakes even higher this time. In Season 1, it was about the families of the characters involved, but Season 2 delves into national propaganda.”

Helmed by director Oni Sen, ‘Asur 2’ also stars Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang and Gaurav Arora.

Reflecting on his experience filming ‘Asur 2’, Barun shared: “It was an enriching experience as an actor. Intellectually, it was stimulating to be surrounded by a group of intelligent people to work with.”

He also spoke about portraying an unconventional character with intense darkness.

The actor said: “There were times when I couldn’t detach myself from my character, but that gave me a kick and a sense of satisfaction that I was doing something worthwhile. I love it when a character lingers with me for a long time. The most challenging part of my role was the family-oriented plotline. It was truly demanding to let go of his daughter’s demise and navigate his relationship with his wife amidst the circumstances. That was the most difficult part.”

20230601-164803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t look at celebs and set weight loss goals, says actress...

    KJo congratulates choreographer Tushar Kalia on his engagement with Triveni Barman

    Director Pa Ranjith expresses solidarity with Dalit scholar Deepa Mohanan

    Lacey Chabert bags multi-picture deal with television network