INDIA

Azam Khan gets active in party politics

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan, after along stint in jail and a spell of ill health, is now getting back to work.

Azam has started picking up the threads of life and is fulfilling his political commitments, much to the relief of his supporters.

Azam was among the first political leaders to visit Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar when the latter was attacked in Saharanpur.

He was accompanied Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to Malihabad on Tuesday for a mango feast, along with his son Abdullah Azam.

Before leaving for Malihabad, Azam had spent more than two hours with Akhilesh at the party office in Lucknow, discussing in detail political issues, particularly those concerning the opposition alliances and strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

Azam has also been regularly meeting party leaders and workers in Rampur and preparing the ground for 2024 polls.

He had been away from party politics since February 2020 when he, along with wife and son, was sent to jail for a forged birth certificate filed by his son. Thereafter, he suffered from health issues and was then disqualified from the membership of state assembly, following his conviction in a case.

Azam’s return to “active participation” in party engagements is being seen as SP’s attempt to send a message to Muslims that the party has not deserted Khan, as was being claimed earlier.

Moreover, Azam’s return also completes the party’s formula of PDA — “pichade, Dalit, alpasankhyak”.

Akhilesh, in his meetings, has been saying ‘Alpsankhyak Muslim Bhai” while defining the PDA.

Party leaders, however, dismiss the reports that Azam has suddenly gained importance in SP.

“He has always been an important part of the Samajwadi family and he was forced to stay away due to circumstances. His importance in the party remains unchanged,” said a leader close to Akhilesh.

2023071338571

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GST Council recommends to decriminalise certain offences, increase in threshold of...

    NATO fails to give timetable for Ukraine membership at summit

    Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach

    Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay