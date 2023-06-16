INDIA

Bajrang Dal activists protesting against pub culture lathicharged in Indore

NewsWire
0
0

Bajrang Dal activists protesting against late night pub culture in Indore were lathicharged by police.

Several police personnel also suffered injuries in the scuffle whioch took place late on Thursday night.

According to police, a group of right-wing Bajrang Dal activists assembled at Palasia Chowk to protest against pub culture in the city. They blocked the road and demanded action against pubs.

However, when police reached the spot and asked the protesters to allow traffic movement, a heated argument broke out between the activists and the police.

The verbal spat then took a violent turn with the police lathi charging the protesters. Soon the videos showing right-wing members being assaulted mercilessly by the police started doing rounds on social media.

A senior police official said when the protesters were requested to leave the place, they became aggressive. “Several police personnel were also injured during the scuffle. We are investigating the matter, following which appropriate action would be taken.” Bajrang Dal activists had taken permission for the protest, he added.

20230616-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget 2022: Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got...

    Politics over Adityanath’s ‘bulldozer’ model deepens in Bihar

    With no signs yet of inflation cooling, experts predict more rate...

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in D&G