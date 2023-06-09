INDIA

Bank manager in Punjab commits suicide, found to be wearing women’s undergarments

In a startling occurrence, a bank manager in Punjab’s Ludhiana city has allegedly committed suicide in his rented accommodation while wearing women’s undergarments, police said.

Vinod Kumar was staying alone on the first floor in the Amarpura locality and his body was found hanging from a rope in a room on Friday morning.

The police found women’s clothes in his room.

The manager of a public sector bank branch, he had been staying there alone for two years. His wife and children were staying in Ferozepur town.

Investigating officer Atma Ram told the media the victim’s mobile has been given to the cyber cell for investigation. “It is a rare case of suspected suicide in such manner,” he added.

As per the police, Kumar went to Ferozepur to meet his family and returned to his Ludhiana house on Thursday night.

In the morning, the servant knocked on the house’s door and informed the landlord on not getting any reply from inside the house. Later, they found the body hanging from the ceiling.

