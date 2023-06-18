West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is acting tough on the continuing violence and clashes over the panchayat polls in the state as he has decided to directly monitor the day-to-day incidents.

He has ordered the opening of a ‘Peace Room’ at the Governor’s House in Kolkata where common people would be able to directly report fresh incidences of clashes and violence happening from now on during the rural civic body polls.

Raj Bhavan sources said the Governor took the decision on this count on Saturday night soon after returning from his tour to Canning in South 24 Parganas district, which had been stung by continued violence almost throughout the week over the nomination process. Through this ‘Peace Room’, the Governor would be able to monitor the day-to- day situation till the panchayat elections are over and the counting process is completed. sources added.

“In continuation of the frequent field visits of the Governor to the violence affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on the criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj Bhavan to respond to the grievances of the public. The Peace Room will refer the issues to the Government and State Election Commissioner for appropriate action,” a statement issued by the Governor’s House has stated.

An email id and 24X7 phone number has also been mentioned there through which the common people would be able to inform the Raj Bhavan about the incidents of violence.

On Saturday the Governor observed that he has witnessed “deterioration of democracy” in certain pockets of the state during his visit to places which witnessed severe clashes during the week over the nomination for the panchayat elections. “Unfortunately in certain pockets I have witnessed deterioration of democracy. But I want to tell the people that there is no scope for fear in democracy. I am beside the people of the state. I will not tolerate atrocities, intimidation & violence,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress’s state spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh has ridiculed the governor for making such statements “The Governor is adding fuel to false allegations by Left Front, Congress and BJP. Is the Governor a political agent? He did not visit the spot when the train accident took place at Balasore. He does not make spot visits when anyone from Trinamool Congress is murdered,” Ghosh said.

