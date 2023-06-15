INDIA

Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC reserves order on review petition on central forces deployment

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday has reserved its order on the review petition filed by the West Bengal State Election Commission against an earlier order by a division bench regarding deployment of central armed forces in seven sensitive districts during the forthcoming panchayat polls.

During the prolonged hearing in the matter by a division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, the Chief Justice expressed ire over the lack of necessary security arrangements resulting in continuing clashes and violence in different pockets in West Bengal during the nomination phase.

At one point of time, he even warned of passing an order for deployment of central armed forces throughout the state for the rural civic body polls. He expressed ire when counsel of the commission informed the court that the commission is yet to identify the sensitive booths in the state.

The state government’s counsel and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Bandopadhyay urged the court not to pass any order that will benefit some political parties.

“We have arranged for police from other states. We have requested the state governments of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu to send their forces to the state for the panchayat polls. There is no guarantee that deployment of central forces will be enough to infuse confidence in people,” Bandopadhyay said.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam also advised the counsel of the state government and the commission that if they are not satisfied with the earlier order on deployment of central armed forces, they have the right to approach a higher court on this count.

“You have the scope for appearing at a higher court. But if you create a situation so that my order is not implemented I cannot just remain silent. Section 144 has been implemented at different places. The police should strictly enforce that,” he said.

Finally, after hearing all sides, the division bench reserved its order.

20230615-183005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sangh Parivar ‘terrorists’ killing Muslims, Dalits in Karnataka, says SDPI

    Diya Kumari in 7-member committee for museum project

    ISL: Jamshedpur FC rope in Australian centre-back Dylan Fox

    Editors Guild of India expresses concern over I-T surveys at BBC...