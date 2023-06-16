INDIA

Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC seeks report on administrative failure in protecting candidates

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the West Bengal government on alleged administrative failure to give proper protection to the candidates while filing nomination for the forthcoming state panchayat elections despite a definite court order on this count.

On Friday, senior advocate of the court and the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya informed the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha that while the police was escorting a group of candidates for filing their nominations, one was shot dead in front of the police.

“One of the assassins could not escape and he was informed that he was hired by the Trinamool Congress legislator from Canning (East) Saokat Molla at Rs 5,000. How could such a planned attack happen in front of police despite a clear instruction from the court to ensure necessary protection for all candidates?” Bhattacharya questioned.

Thereafter, Justice Mantha observed that the court is quite worried about the lives of common people. “However, no concrete step to ensure that is visible. What is this happening? I thought that after all these an official FIR would have been registered by police at Bhangar Police Station. But even that did not happen. It is unimaginable. The state police had been unable to ensure protection even after a clear court order on this count,’ Justice Mantha observed.

Thereafter, he directed the state government to submit a report to his court explaining why the candidates were unable to file nominations despite clear orders from the court and why action should not be taken against those police personnel who failed on this count.

20230616-140806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bitcoin scandal gets new twist as main accused arrested again in...

    Kerala: Youth Congress Kannur district committee passes resolution supporting Tharoor

    Nikki Tamboli purchases swanky new set of wheels

    TII clarifies that its members moved from regular plastic wrapping to...