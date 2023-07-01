INDIA

The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday gave directions to the different district administrations regarding deployment of central armed forces for the July 8 panchayat elections, which have raised doubts over forces deployment at the polling booths.

In a communique forwarded to the district magistrates, district police superintendents and the commissioners of different commiserates, the SEC has given some guidelines for deployment of central forces. But nowhere in the communique it has been mentioned that the forces personnel will be deployed at the polling booths.

As per the communique, a copy of which is available with IANS, the forces will be deployed for area domination, naka-checking, confidence-building measures, international and inter-state border check-point manning and for patrolling purposes.

“CAPF shall especially be deployed in the places for patrolling, route marches and other CBMs from where political violence/complaints of intimidation or threat have been received by the Commission or district and police administration. CAPF shall invariably be used as mobile force covering the entire district,” the communique from the commission read.

There arises the question on whether the central armed forces will at all be used in the polling booths on the crucial polling day on July 8. According to State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, the decision in this matter will be taken after the process of identification of the sensitive booths is completed.

