BetterPlace partners Microsoft to empower frontline workers across Asia

Frontline workforce management SaaS platform BetterPlace on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft to transform employee experience for frontline workers across Asia-Pacific (APAC).

With this collaboration, both companies will leverage the power of AI to develop industry-first solutions tailored for the frontline workforce, estimated to be approximately 340 million across Asia-Pacific.

“Our collaboration will immediately impact over 30 million frontline workers across APAC, India, and the GCC, ultimately reducing attrition, increasing compliance, and pioneering groundbreaking solutions for frontline worker productivity,” Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO & Co-founder BetterPlace, said in a statement.

Moreover, the association will integrate the advanced HCM capabilities of BetterPlace with Microsoft’s enterprise Cloud and AI platform, helping enterprises to effectively acquire, employ and upskill their frontline workforce.

The integration of BetterPlace’s advanced analytics platform with Microsoft 365 and the Power BI platform will empower enterprises worldwide with deeper employee insights and improved lifecycle management.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with BetterPlace to reimagine employee experience and empower a very critical segment of the workforce-frontline workers, with the power of AI. Co-innovating with our customers is key to how Microsoft is empowering organisations across Asia-Pacific to do more with less,” Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

The collaboration will also include the development of a mobile-first upskilling programme, specifically designed for frontline workers.

To address the unique challenges faced by this segment, BetterPlace and Microsoft will create innovative, accessible, and engaging upskilling content optimised for mobile devices.

