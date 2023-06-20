ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Television actor Avinash Sachdev will be seen playing cupid between contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri in the upcoming episode of reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Avinash is seen telling Akansha that she should tell Jad what she really thinks about him.

To which Akansha says what she truly feels: “I have evolved through the years with so many experiences. Whether its work or my relationships I always want to give it my 100 per cent.”

“I don’t like to rush things and he (Jad Hadid) doesn’t understand that.”

To this Avinash tries to explain her to take her time but to make Jad understand how she feels.

The show, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on JioCinema.

