INDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika reads Abdu’s palm, predicts he’ll marry by age 24

NewsWire
0
0

Entering the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house with style, the Tajik social media sensation Abdu Rozik was introduced to all the contestants from each of the housemates. During his introduction, actress Bebika Dhurve surprised Abdu with palm reading, predicting that he’ll tie the knot by the age of 24.

Abdu’s entry into the house and this intriguing prediction are sure to change the dynamics of the house. This happened as contestants began to advise him on whom to befriend and who Rozik should avoid.

While Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve asked him to stay away from Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani advised him to stay away from Bebika and give her all the attention instead.

Abdu has reunited with Salman Khan, packing all the swag and attitude with a dose of cuteness to enhance the experience.

Viewers can tune into Jio Cinema to catch up on the raw and unfiltered conversations, and all the shenanigans of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

2023070132346

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to visit MP’s Shahdol on Saturday, Nadda in Khargone...

    Save Mhadei Front seeks apology from Goa CM for campaigning in...

    ‘No case is too small for Supreme Court or too big..’:...

    UP man forces girl to engrave his name on her body;...