Bihar BJP chief will form govt in state in future: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has claimed that state BJP President Samrat Choudhary would lead the saffron party in Bihar and form a government in the state with full majority in the future.

While addressing a gathering on Saturday during a convocation ceremony at the GNS University in Bihar’s Sasaram, Singh hinted that Choudhary will lead the BJP in Bihar and he will form a government with full majority here.

“I was listening to the speech of Samrat Choudhary very seriously. I have been in politics for a long time and I firmly believe that Samrat Choudhary will rule the state by forming a government with full majority one day,” the Union Minister said.

“After a bride enters into the house for the first time gives an impression of the future of the family, similarly, BJP is understanding now that it has found Samrat for Bihar after being given the responsibility of the state party president,” Singh said while hinting that Choudhary could be the chief ministerial face of the BJP during the 2025 state Assembly election.

20230611-021601

