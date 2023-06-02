A Muzaffarpur court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against BJP MLA Raju Singh, who is on the run ever since RJD leader Tulsi Rai lodged a kidnapping-cum-attempt to murder case against him on May 25.

Singh had applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court, but his plea was rejected.

In the FIR, Tulsi Rai claimed that he went to a marriage function in Rasoolpur village in the district where Raju Singh was also present. While returning from the function, Raju Singh and his men had allegedly kidnapped Rai and took him to an undisclosed location where they beat him up.

Rai also alleged that Raju Singh and his men tried to kill him, but he escaped.

In the FIR, Rai mentioned Raju Singh, six others and 12 unidentified persons, accusing them of kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Muzaffarpur police had summoned Raju Singh to join the probe, but he is absconding ever since the incident.

The police conducted raids at several of his hideouts in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Vaishali districts, but failed to trace him.

During the raid in his native village, the police seized two luxury vehicles and a firearm.

20230603-000603