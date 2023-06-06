SCI-TECHWORLD

Bing Image Creator now supported in all chat modes

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has announced that the Bing Image Creator integrated into AI-powered Bing Chat is now supported in all chat modes.

In March, the company introduced Bing Image Creator to the new Bing and Edge preview, which allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see, and rolled it out initially in Creative mode.

Now, with the new update, users can also use Bing Image Creator in Precise and Balanced modes, Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Moreover, Bing Chat will now answer travel-related queries with visual results to help portray answers in Bing Travel.

“Travel queries now generate more visual results. Ask Bing Chat “What are the best places to see cherry blossoms in Japan?” or “What are some good summer vacation destinations in India?” Bing Chat will answer your questions with links for more information in Bing Travel,” the company stated.

The tech giant also increased Bing Chat’s turn limit to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day.

“Good news, we’ve increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day,” Microsoft CVP of Search & AI, Jordi Ribas tweeted.

Last month, the company expanded Image Creator to all languages in Bing — more than 100 languages, so that users can create images in their native language.

20230606-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India likely to see 1 mn foldable smartphone sales by 2026

    People who need fitness watches may use them the least: PIO...

    4 out of 5 Indian digital users consider Snapchat as their...

    Google Nearby Share gets Material You redesign on Android