BJP MLA meets HAM’s Santosh Suman after he quits Nitish govt

The BJP welcomed the resignation of HAM leader Santosh Suman as a minister in Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Pawan Jaiswal went to the residence of HAM chief and Suman’s father Jitan Ram Manjhi to meet Suman.

After the meeting, Jaiswal said: “Jitan Ram Manjhi is like a guardian and his son Santosh Suman is a brother for me. We have a family relation with Jitan Ram Manjhi. When he was the Chief Minister of Bihar, I was an Independent and voted in favour of him to save his government during the no confidence motion brought by Nitish Kumar.”

Jaiswal waited for almost 2 hours at the house of Manjhi before entering inside and had a close-door meeting with Suman for 20 minutes.

“Jitan Ram Manjhi has a parliamentary life of more than 40 years and he is not a leader who believes in compromise or comes under the pressure of anyone. The decision he (Suman) has taken to resign from the post of cabinet minister is appreciable. Nitish Kumar is an arrogant person who does not even respect his old friends,” Jaiswal claimed

The BJP has made it a habit to meet those leaders who resigned or left the JD-U or the Mahagathbandhan. When Upendra Kushwaha left the JD-U parliamentary board, then BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal went to his house to meet him.

20230613-221404

