BJP will ‘misuse’ NCB office for political gains, alleges Kejriwal

Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced decision to open a NCB office in Amritsar and how it will be supported by BJP workers for drug deaddiction in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was nothing but an attempt by the BJP to “misuse” the NCB office for saffron party’s political gains.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah posted in Hindi: “The Modi government is working towards making country drug free and uprooting drug trade from Punjab. To fight against the menace, an office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be opened within one month, and soon after, BJP workers will start awareness campaigns against drugs in every village.”

Sharing Union Home Minister’s tweet, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “Are you opening NCB’s office in Amritsar or BJP’s? And how can the NCB work through BJP workers in every village? This mean you are not bothered about drug menace in Punjab. You want to use NCB to promote BJP. By the way, Shah Sahib drug-related issues had spread in Punjab during your and the Akali Dal government’s tenure, isn’t it?”

