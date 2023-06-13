INDIA

B’luru IT firm gets bomb threat

NewsWire
0
0

Tense situation prevailed at the Ecospace Business Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a bomb threat call to an IT company, police sources said.

The threat call was made to the IDBO company located in the campus at 2 p.m. The miscreant who made the call to the company had threatened that he had planted the bomb on its premises which will explode soon, the police sources said.

After the bomb threat call, sleuths of the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Internal Security Division rushed to the spot and started combing operations. The employees were evacuated and sent to a safe place.

Bellandur police have taken over the investigation of the case. Details are awaited. The police are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

20230613-161203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab releases Rs 100 crore arrears of sugarcane farmers

    Provide security to Chhawla rape victim’s family: DCW tells police

    Iron ore dumps new battleground in poll-bound Goa

    If the Aussies bat first, get good first-innings totals, then they...