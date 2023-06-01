INDIA

Body found in mysterious circumstances in Bihar’s Bhojpur, family alleges brutal murder

NewsWire
0
0

The family members of a man, whose body was found on the banks of the Sone River in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Thursday, have alleged that hot water was used to kill him.

The police said the labourer’s body with blisters and burn injuries was found in mysterious circumstances and they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

The incident occurred in Andhari village under Chauri police station. The deceased has been identified as Kariman Chaudhary (55).

The police said that on Wednesday Chaudhary left the house with his relative, named Prakash Chaudhary for a daily wage job, but did not return home.

“When we asked Prakash about the whereabouts of my father, Kariman Chaudhary, he did not give a satisfactory reply. We thought that he would come late in the night. On Thursday, we were informed that the dead body of my father was lying on the bank of a river,” said Kanhaiya Chaudhary, son of the deceased.

“We have found burn wounds on his entire body. It looks like hot water was poured on him to kill him. I strongly believe that Prakash killed my father,” Kanhaiya said.

“We have recovered the dead body from Sone Diyara at Andhari village and sent it for post-mortem. The burn injuries are all over the body which were caused probably by hot water. The actual reasons will be ascertained only after the autopsy report comes,” said Rajini Kant, the SHO of Chauri police station.

“We have registered an FIR on the statement of the deceased’s son and raids are on to nab the accused,” he said.

20230601-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    12-member team to probe BPSC question paper leak case

    Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns clinch hat-trick of wins; Telugu...

    All services in J&K to go online by Jan 15: Chief...

    How W.Bengal put brakes on growing fiscal deficit