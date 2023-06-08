INDIA

Boy, trapped in pillar cavity on Bihar bridge, rescued

NewsWire
0
0

A 12-year-old boy, trapped in a pillar cavity on a bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas was Thursday successfully rescued after a marathon rescue operation lasting over 25 hours by a joint team of the SDRF, the NDRF and local administration, officials said.

The victim, Ranjan Kumar, was found unconscious when he was rescued and was taken to Sadar hospital Sasaram for treatment.

The incident occurred at Nasriganj-Daud Nagar bridge located at Atimiganj-Jamalpur village on Sone river on Wednesday afternoon, when the boy fell into the narrow gap and was unable to come out from it. Some passersby heard his screams and alerted the district administration about the incident.

The Rohtas administration called an SDRF team from Patna for the rescue operation. Rescuers provided oxygen to him through pipes and some food. Since the gap was very narrow, rescuers were unable to go there.

Ranjan Kumar is a son of Bhola Shah and native of Khiriyav village. The officials said that he is mentally weak.

20230608-184201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ramya Pandian pens ‘thank you’ note to well wishers after ‘Bigg...

    CBI registers FIR against Kenyan national

    Stalin’s conference in Delhi to see congregation of Oppn leaders

    Congress has called Ambedkar ‘dagaabaaz’, Lingayats as thieves: PM