Boys indulge in ‘PDA’ on scooty in UP district

A video clip of two boys involved in public display of affection (PDA) on a scooty in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district has surfaced on the social media.

It shows the two boys in a kiss during their ride on the two-wheeler.

Responding to the video clip, the Rampur police tweeted that they are looking into the matter.

The tweet read: “The concerned (purportedly traffic dept.) have been directed to take necessary action.”

Earlier this year, two girls from Tamil Nadu were seen hugging and kissing one another when the bike was in motion.

More recently, a young couple was seen in a video clip kissing on a motorbike in Lucknow.

