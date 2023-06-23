A 25-year-old businessman from Hisar’s Hansi died in mysterious circumstances in Gurugram.

The victim was reportedly declared brought dead upon being taken to a private hospital in the DLF phase 3 area of Gurugram with a knife injury in the stomach.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep. He was reportedly residing in the DLF Phase-3 area in Gurugram with his live-in partner Pooja for the last two years. The victim used to deal in the sale and purchase of vehicles.

The Police said that late at night on Thursday they received information about the death of a man from a private hospital who was rushed to the hospital with a knife injury in his stomach.

“The victim used to live with his partner who works in the armed forces. Whether the victim was killed with a knife or if it was an accidental death will be known after a detailed investigation. The woman has been called for further questioning,” Vikas Kaushik, ACP (DLF) said.

