New Delhi, June 13 (IANSlife) Maintaining a healthy and confident smile is essential, as it speaks a lot about our personality. However, not everything turns out the way we plan them to and that is why certain things including facial aesthetics require external attention.

Many individuals seek respite through orthodontic treatments like aligners and braces to wear the perfect mood all day long, and it is truly a saviour on that front. However, due to various misconceptions, many people feel apprehensive about using these orthodontic treatments.

Dr Amit Sachdeva, Chief Product Officer, of LoveMySmile, helps debunk some common myths and shed light on the facts to alleviate any concerns you may have! Here we go:

Myth 1: Braces or aligners are excruciatingly painful.

Fact: It’s natural to worry about discomfort but rest assured, modern orthodontic appliances have come a long way. While you might experience some initial soreness or pressure, it is generally manageable and temporary. Your orthodontist will guide you on how to cope with any discomfort, and as you adjust to wearing aligners or braces, the discomfort diminishes.

Myth 2: Only teenagers can benefit from braces or aligners.

Fact: This myth couldn’t be further from the truth! Orthodontic treatments are suitable for people of all ages, including adults. It’s never too late to achieve a straight and healthy smile. In fact, adult orthodontic treatment has become increasingly popular, thanks to advancements in technology and the availability of discreet options.

Myth 3: Braces and aligners take years to show results.

Fact: While the duration of treatment varies depending on individual cases, significant progress can be observed within a few months. With regular check-ups and adhering to your orthodontist’s instructions, you’ll be amazed at how quickly your smile transforms. Aligners, in particular, often yield faster results compared to traditional braces.

Myth 4: Aligners are noticeable and impact speech.

Fact: Unlike traditional braces, aligners are nearly invisible and won’t draw unwanted attention. Crafted from clear and discreet materials, they seamlessly blend with your teeth. As for speech, any temporary changes are minor, and most people adapt quickly. Aligners provide a comfortable and convenient option for those seeking discreet orthodontic treatment.

Myth 5: Aligners are expensive and not covered by insurance.

Fact: While orthodontic treatments can be an investment, the cost varies depending on factors such as case complexity and treatment duration. Many dental insurance plans provide coverage for orthodontics, including aligners and braces. It’s advisable to consult with your orthodontist and insurance provider to understand the financial aspects and potential coverage.

In conclusion, it’s crucial to distinguish between myths and facts when considering aligners and braces. By embracing the use of aligners to fix dental issues – one can improve upon their facial dynamics and the aesthetics that constitute a perfect smile.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230613-134003