The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved metro rail connectivity from HUDA City Centre in Haryana’s Gurugram to Cyber City (Gurugram) with a sideline (spur) to Dwarka Expressway, spanning a distance of 28.50 km and having 27 stations on the route.

The total completion cost of the project will be Rs 5,452 crore.

This will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches).

The entire project will be elevated. The spur from Basai village has been provided for connectivity to the depot.

The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction and is to be implemented by Harayana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd (HMRTC), which will be set up as a 50:50 special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Centre and Haryana government.

