The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the fifth accused in connection with the fraud committed in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by AIIMS, an official said.

The accused was identified as Navneet. Earlier, CBI had arrested four individuals identified as Manjeet Kumar, Monu Malik, Anil Kumar and Paramveer. All the four accused are currently in judicial custody.

On June 9, a case was registered against a private individual and others based on a complaint by AIIMS, New Delhi.

AIIMS conducted NORCET-4 on June 3 at more than 300 centres across India to recruit 3055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals and some other government hospitals in Delhi.

On June 5, tweets began circulating on social media claiming that the question paper for NORCET-4 had been leaked.

CBI said that Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam.) Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi, filed a complaint suspecting that a candidate named Ritu, a resident of Haryana, was involved in cheating during the exam.

“The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gyan Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3,” the CBI said.

The central probe agency added that the screenshots of a candidate were widely shared on social media, and all received screenshots were examined.

CBI stated that a complaint in the matter said: “After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a centre at Gyan Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter.”

Following the complaint, the CBI had registered an FIR under sections 120-8 read with 420 IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 against Ritu, Gyan Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unknown others.

“Searches were conducted at five locations, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali, and in Delhi at the premises of the accused and the examination centre in Mohali. During the searches and investigation, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones, and suspicious TFTs were recovered,” CBI said.

20230623-005604