INDIA

CBI lodges FIR against Horizon Solutions for cheating UBI

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday lodged an FIR against Horizon Solutions, its proprietor Zeba Urfi, and guarantor Zaibun Nisa for cheating the bank by selling off mortgaged properties after its account turned non-performing asset (NPA).

A senior CBI official said that they received a complaint against Horizon Solutions, a Body Corporate constituted under the Banking Companies (Acquisition & Transfer of Undertaking) Act, and its proprietor Ms. Zeba Urfi from Union Bank of India (UBI).

“Horizon Solutions was sanctioned a secured overdraft of Rs nine crore in 2010. Later, this limit was enhanced to Rs 10.50 crore in 2012. A year later, it was again increased to Rs 15 crore.”

The said firm was engaged in the activity of supplying and installing IT hardware systems along with software on an order basis. The primary security for the overdraft was a charge on current assets, and a few immovable properties were mortgaged as collateral securities. In 2014, the account of this firm turned into an NPA,” said the official.

During the recovery process, the bank learned that a few mortgaged properties were sold by the firm.

The bank approached the CBI and got an FIR lodged against the firm and other accused.

The CBI said that the investigations are going-on.

2023070132495

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 50 shops gutted in fire in Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace market

    New faces likely in Mamata’s Council

    Maruti Suzuki sold 1.59 lakh units in June, lower than April...

    First charter tourist flight lands in Goa